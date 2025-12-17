France, Pakistan sign Phytosanitary work plan to boost agri cooperation

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, DEC 17 /DNA/ – France and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a landmark Work Plan on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Seed Potatoes from France to Pakistan, marking a significant step forward in bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held at the French Residence in Islamabad and was hosted by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Mr. Nicolas Galey. Secretary Ministry of Food and senior officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Chamber of Food and Agriculture, along with representatives of the media and other distinguished guests, attended the event.

In his address, Ambassador Galey described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening France–Pakistan relations, particularly in the agricultural sector. He thanked the Pakistani authorities for their constructive engagement and cooperation throughout the process.

Highlighting the central role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy and food security, the French ambassador emphasized the importance of access to high-quality, disease-free planting material to enhance crop yields, improve farmers’ incomes, and build resilience against climate and sanitary challenges.

Ambassador Galey noted that France is a leading global producer of certified seed potatoes, renowned for its strict phytosanitary controls and rigorous certification systems. He said French seed potatoes are exported worldwide under the highest international sanitary standards.

“The Work Plan signed today reflects the mutual trust between our phytosanitary authorities and our shared commitment to science-based, internationally aligned standards,” he said, adding that it provides a transparent and secure framework to facilitate exports while fully safeguarding plant health.

Beyond trade, the agreement is expected to open avenues for deeper technical cooperation, exchange of expertise, and long-term partnerships between French and Pakistani institutions and professionals.

Reaffirming France’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s goals of agricultural productivity, food security, and sustainable development, Ambassador Galey described agriculture as a particularly promising area for expanding bilateral ties, including trade, investment, training, and education.

He also extended an official invitation to Pakistani officials and companies to participate in the Paris International Agricultural Show, scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 1, 2026, calling it a major opportunity to explore French expertise and cooperation prospects. The French Embassy, in collaboration with the Pakistan France Business Alliance, will facilitate and support such visits.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Mr. Amir Mohyuddin, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of the agreement for Pakistan’s agricultural sector and food security.

In his remarks, the Federal Secretary said the agreement was the result of extensive technical consultations between the two sides and reflected the strong spirit of cooperation and mutual trust between Pakistan and France. He noted that the partnership would provide a structured and forward-looking framework for collaboration in the critical area of plant health.

Emphasizing the central role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy, Mr. Amir Mohyuddin said access to high-quality, disease-free planting material is essential for improving crop productivity, enhancing farmers’ incomes, and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

Referring to Pakistan’s existing agricultural exports, Mr. Mohyuddin said the country was already exporting high-quality rice to the European Union and ranked among the most compliant producers in meeting EU standards. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining international quality and safety standards for agricultural and food products.

Officials from both sides expressed confidence that the agreement would deepen technical cooperation, strengthen trade links, and contribute to long-term agricultural sustainability and food security in Pakistan.=DNA