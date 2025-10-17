France, Pak strengthen academic ties under ‘Choose France’ initiative

The ambassador also underlined that Choose France events allow French delegates to visit Pakistani universities, explore joint programs, and strengthen institutional collaboration

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of France in Pakistan hosted the “Choose France” event at the French Residence in Islamabad, highlighting the growing academic cooperation between France and Pakistan. The event, held under the aegis of Campus France Pakistan, brought together French Embassy officials, visiting representatives of French universities, Pakistani academics, and students who have recently studied in France.

Speaking on the occasion, French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey said that while media attention often gravitates toward breaking news and major events, it was equally vital to focus on long-term initiatives such as educational cooperation the real foundation of bilateral relations. “These sustained academic and cultural engagements are the seeds of the future relationship between Pakistan and France,” the ambassador remarked, welcoming the visiting French higher education delegation.

He noted that the Choose France initiative, launched by the French Embassy in Pakistan, serves as a bridge connecting Pakistani and French universities and creating durable academic partnerships. The platform also enables talented Pakistani students to meet directly with representatives of French institutions and explore opportunities for study and research in France.

Reflecting on the evolution of the initiative, Ambassador Galey shared those four years after the first Choose France Education Tour was held in Pakistan, its impact has become “strong, visible, and structured.” He emphasized that higher education cooperation now stands among the top priorities of the France-Pakistan bilateral roadmap, a framework signed between the foreign ministries of both countries in January 2023.

He further highlighted the remarkable rise in Pakistani students’ interest in studying in France. “Five years ago, only around 200 students applied to French universities. This year, nearly 7,000 applications were registered through Campus France Pakistan,” he said. “Most of these students have been awarded scholarships either from the French government, the Erasmus Mundus program, or directly from French institutions.”

Ambassador Galey proudly noted that France has become the leading European Union destination for Pakistani students under the Erasmus Mundus program. He described this trend as “a sign of growing trust and mutual interest” between the two nations.

Reiterating the importance of Campus France as the official channel for aspiring students, he said it provides free and reliable guidance for selecting recognized institutions and applying for scholarships. “We strongly encourage students and families to use this official platform to ensure a successful educational experience,” he stressed.

The ambassador also underlined that Choose France events allow French delegates to visit Pakistani universities, explore joint programs, and strengthen institutional collaboration.

According to the ambassador, twelve bilateral agreements between French and Pakistani universities have already been implemented as a direct outcome of the Choose France initiative. Several new exchange programs have started, with institutional ties evolving into long-term partnerships.

He noted that this year’s event gave special importance to student voices those who had experienced life and learning in France. “Beyond numbers and agreements, the heart of our cooperation remains human meeting, discovering, and understanding each other’s cultures,” he said. “These students are the real ambassadors of friendship between France and Pakistan.”

Ambassador Galey concluded by expressing gratitude to all contributors French and Pakistani university officials, embassy staff, and students for helping deepen the academic and cultural bonds between the two countries.

The event concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Iman, Project Manager at Campus France Pakistan and Ms. Sabine Vermillard, the Scientific and Higher Education Attaché at the French Embassy in Pakistan.

Panelists included Noheila Eladj from Epitech (a French institution that recently launched student mobility programs with Pakistan), Dr. Sahar, Director of the International Office at NUST, and two students, Hanal and Hayan, who shared their experiences of studying in France through partnerships between Epitech–FAST and NUST–Rohan School of Business.