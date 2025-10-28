France, Pak celebrate a decade of archaeological cooperation

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ – he French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, has hailed the enduring partnership between France and Pakistan in the field of archaeology, describing it as a “remarkable milestone in the history of scientific and cultural cooperation” between the two nations.

He was speaking at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the French-Pakistani archaeological excavations at Chanhu Daro, Sindh, led by the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin (MAFBI).

Dr. Amanullah Director DOAM, Dr. Aurore Didier, Dr Marjan Mashkour and others also spoke on the occasion. Ms. Sabine Vermillard moderated the event.

Ambassador Galey paid tribute to the dedication of archaeologists, researchers, and institutions on both sides, noting that the collaboration has deepened mutual understanding of one of humanity’s earliest urban civilizations the Indus Valley Civilization. “Together, French and Pakistani archaeologists have explored, excavated, and shared the story of one of humanity’s earliest urban civilizations,” he said, adding that the mission has also helped train a new generation of archaeologists and heritage professionals.

Highlighting France’s global commitment to archaeological research, Ambassador Galey said this year also marks the 80th anniversary of France’s Commission for Archaeological Missions Abroad, which supports more than 190 missions acros five continents. “These missions form a living network — uniting researchers, students, and institutions driven by scientific excellence and respect for cultural heritage,” he noted.

The envoy lauded the mission’s contributions to emerging research fields in Pakistan, such as archaeozoology the study of animal remains at archaeological sites which has provided valuable insights into the diet, environment, and social practices of ancient communities. He emphasized that such interdisciplinary studies not only enhance historical understanding but also enrich modern perspectives on human society.

Ambassador Galey underlined the importance of education and capacity-building in sustaining this partnership. “Over the years, the French Embassy has supported more than 20 Pakistani doctoral students and young professionals trained in France by the extended MAFBI team,” he said. “Chanhu Daro today stands as a laboratory for interdisciplinary study and a symbol of what long-term cooperation can achieve.”

He also recalled that Pakistan had recognized this collaboration at the highest level when, in 2024, the Sitara-e-Pakistan, one of the country’s most prestigious civil awards, was conferred upon French archaeologist Dr. Aurore Didier, in acknowledgment of her outstanding contribution to bilateral cultural and scientific ties.

Concluding his remarks, the French Ambassador expressed gratitude to the federal and provincial departments of archaeology and museums, the Taxila Institute of Archaeology and Civilizations, and all researchers, students, and professionals who have sustained this partnership. “The results of our joint work — from scientific publications to heritage preservation — speak of a longstanding friendship built on trust and shared pursuit of knowledge,” he said.