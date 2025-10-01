France honours artist Jamal Shah with Order of Arts and Letters

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, conferred the prestigious Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) on renowned Pakistani artist Jamal Shah, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to art, culture, and heritage. The award ceremony, held at the French residence, was attended by leading artists, intellectuals, and cultural figures.

In his address, Ambassador Galey warmly welcomed Jamal Shah, his family, and friends of the embassy, praising Shah’s remarkable journey through multiple artistic disciplines. “We are gathered tonight to celebrate a singular contribution to the field of arts and culture, as you have been officially inducted into this Order of Arts and Letters,” he said. The award, established in 1957 by the French Ministry of Culture, honors distinguished global contributors in the realm of arts and literature.

Ambassador Galey highlighted Shah’s deep-rooted connection to Pakistan’s diverse cultural and historical heritage. Referring to Quetta, his hometown in Balochistan, the ambassador recalled the work of French archaeologists in nearby Mehrgarh, where remains of one of the earliest known human settlements were discovered. “This unique historical depth and rich cultural narrative is something you kept at heart as you navigated art forms as varied as sculpture, printmaking, acting, and painting,” he remarked.

He praised Shah’s academic journey through the National College of Arts (NCA), where he later became an influential teacher, and his 15-year tenure as founder and head of the Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts. “Above all, we admire your deep attachment to transmission, giving back through teaching and social work. You exemplify the necessity for all artists of giving back and of belonging, but also art’s key role as a form of resilience and healing,” Galey said.

The French envoy underlined that Shah’s philosophy of “resistance through art and art through resistance” resonates strongly with France’s own cultural identity and diplomatic outlook. He recalled Shah’s visit to France in 2017 as a guest of the Ministry of Culture, and his tenure as Pakistan’s Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture in 2023, where he sought to promote tourism, archaeology, crafts, and folk traditions.

For Islamabad’s cultural scene, Ambassador Galey noted, Jamal Shah had been a driving force—whether as Director General of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), or more recently as Chairman of the Silk Road Cultural Center. “From art exhibitions to festivals and concerts, you have maintained and strengthened the diversity of partners, art forms, mediums, and themes that have characterized your career of more than 45 years,” he said.

The ceremony not only recognized Jamal Shah’s individual accomplishments but also symbolized the enduring cultural cooperation between Pakistan and France.

Jamal Shah reflected on his lifelong engagement with art, literature, and cinema, which he described as a constant “drift” rather than a specialization. “I consider myself to be a drifter. I drift from one thing to another so that I can enjoy life as much as I can,” he said, adding that art cannot be expressed effectively without first understanding life.

Recalling his formative years in Quetta, Shah narrated how a chance encounter with Jean-Paul Sartre’s works introduced him to philosophy. “I picked up Sartre’s book Nausea from a stall on Jinnah Road. It was a struggle to read, but when I began to understand, I felt born again—ready to face life as a freer individual,” he remarked. He later went on to read Sartre’s trilogy, which he said clarified many of his confusions and gave him a new lens to view existence.

Shah also shared a personal anecdote from his 2017 trip to Paris, where he attempted to meet Sartre’s long-time secretary. Despite his efforts, he missed the meeting, which he called a personal loss.

Paying tribute to French art, Shah praised painters like Henri Matisse, Gustav Klimt, and Gustave Courbet, the latter of whom he described as close to his own artistic philosophy of protest. “My art is the art of protest,” he declared, linking his work to the tradition of questioning and challenging norms.

Concluding his remarks, Shah emphasized that for him, art remains inseparable from life. “Art is for life, and life gives meaning to art,” he said, thanking the French government for the honor.

The ceremony highlighted France’s cultural ties with Pakistan and honored Jamal Shah’s contributions as a painter, sculptor, actor, and filmmaker whose work embodies both artistic freedom and social commentary.