France extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan after Balochistan attacks

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 /DNA/ – The French Embassy in Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of the recent wave of terrorist attacks across Balochistan province. In a message posted on its official social media accounts, France expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The embassy’s post, accompanied by the flags of France and Pakistan, stated: “We strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks across Balochistan. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and our profound sympathy to all those affected.”

The message concluded with a firm declaration of unity: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan against terrorism in all its forms.”

The statement comes in the wake of multiple security incidents in Balochistan, which have resulted in numerous casualties among both security forces and civilians. The attacks have highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the region.

France’s public expression of condolence and support underscores the diplomatic ties between the two nations and a shared international commitment to counter-terrorism. Such messages of solidarity from key international partners are often seen as significant gestures of support for Pakistan’s security forces and its people during times of crisis.