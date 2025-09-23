France extends €500,000 support for flood-affected communities in Pakistan

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey has reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Pakistan as devastating floods once again hit parts of the country in 2025, severely affecting communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions. Speaking at an event organized with ACTED, one of France’s major NGOs working in Pakistan, Ambassador Galey highlighted France’s continued commitment to supporting vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

Recalling the tragic circumstances of the ongoing flood season, which claimed lives and damaged key infrastructure, water and sanitation systems, and disrupted education and livelihoods, the Ambassador extended France’s deepest sympathy and condolences to the people of Pakistan, particularly those directly impacted.

He noted that ACTED, like other NGOs, quickly mobilized in coordination with the French Embassy and France’s Crisis and Support Center (CDCS). The CDCS had previously been at the forefront of assistance to Pakistan during the catastrophic floods of August 2022. “This year, quite unfortunately, help and support is needed again,” Ambassador Galey said.

To respond to the crisis, the French government has allocated an initial grant of €500,000 to support flood-affected households. Through this assistance, ACTED will provide relief to 3,000 families in Swat and Guna, totaling about 21,000 individuals. The project will deliver a range of interventions including employment opportunities, rehabilitation of shelters and water systems, distribution of hygiene kits, livelihood improvement, and other integrated support measures.

“ACTED will work to promote and restore dignity and resilience for these families and will implement the project in full coordination and transparency with the relevant authorities,” the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Galey also underscored the broader challenge of climate change, warning that such devastating episodes are likely to continue posing threats to Pakistan in the years ahead. He stressed that France’s commitment to climate action remains unwavering—both in international forums, where it advocates for global climate resilience, and on the ground in Pakistan, where French support continues to reach those most in need.

Ambassador Galey praised ACTED for its responsiveness and the quality of its project delivery, as well as the French Embassy team for their strong cooperation with NGOs. “France stands by Pakistan in these challenging circumstances,” he said, expressing hope that the support will help restore hope, dignity, and resilience among the affected communities.