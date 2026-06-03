France committed to gender equality, climate diplomacy: envoy

In Pakistan, the French Development Agency (AFD) has supported more than 40 projects since 2006, worth over 1.5 billion euros, with a strong focus on gender and climate co-benefits

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 /DNA/ – The French Embassy in Pakistan in collaboration with its partners such as UNDP, UN Women, hosted the 4th edition of the Gender and Climate Award ceremony. The event was presided over by H.E. Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, in the presence of Senator Sherry Rehman, Chair of the Senate Climate Committee, senior officials, representatives of civil society, international partners, and members of the diplomatic community.

In his address, Ambassador Galey emphasized the growing importance of the award, created by the French Embassy to highlight the role of Pakistani women in climate action. He noted that the initiative has steadily expanded since its inception, with more than 350 applications received this year, reflecting the diversity and strength of women’s contributions to climate resilience.

The Ambassador warmly congratulated the 2026 laureates:Zillay Mariam, recognized for her innovative work in green enterprise and technological solutions for plastic and organic waste. Songul Jamal, honored for her efforts in protecting fragile coral ecosystems.

He praised their perseverance and impact, underscoring that their achievements embody the spirit of the award.

Ambassador Galey also reaffirmed France’s commitment to gender equality and climate diplomacy, recalling France’s adoption of feminist diplomacy in 2019 and its continued leadership in global climate efforts.

He highlighted France’s role in hosting the United Nations Oceans Conference (UNOC-3) in Nice in 2025, and its annual commitment of over 6 billion euros to support climate transition and resilience projects in developing countries. In Pakistan, the French Development Agency (AFD) has supported more than 40 projects since 2006, worth over 1.5 billion euros, with a strong focus on gender and climate co-benefits.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), led by Aisha Khan, for organizing the event, and acknowledged the support of partners including UNDP, UN Women, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund. He also welcomed the continued engagement of the EU Delegation in Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with a call to strengthen collaboration between governments, civil society, and international partners to address the urgent challenges of climate change in Pakistan, with inclusivity and gender equality at the forefront.=DNA