France appoints Jean-Noel Poirier new ambassador for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – France has nominated senior career diplomat Jean-Noël Poirier as its new ambassador to Pakistan. Poirier is currently the French Consul General in Greenland.

The incumbent, French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey shall be completing an eventful four-and-a-half-year diplomatic mission, leaving behind a legacy marked by revitalized bilateral engagement, expanding economic ties, and landmark educational exchanges between Paris and Islamabad.

During his term, bilateral cooperation between the two nations expanded significantly into strategic, economic, and cultural spheres. Under Ambassador Galey’s leadership, academic mobility saw unprecedented growth, with the number of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in France soaring from just 200 at the beginning of his tenure to over 7,000. On the economic front, France actively supported Pakistan’s development efforts, working alongside local leadership to attract French investments, bolster commercial initiatives, and contribute 50 million euros to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in Pakistan.

Beyond economic and educational initiatives, Ambassador Galey championed cross-cultural exchanges through art exhibitions and cultural partnerships, fostering mutual understanding between both nations. He consistently commended Pakistan’s constructive role in regional peace initiatives while reaffirming shared commitments to climate action and global conflict resolution.

Ambassador Galey took office during a crucial juncture and successfully brought new dimensions to Pakistan-France ties by rebuilding diplomatic momentum and expanding people-to-people connections.