France ambassador meets PM Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the Republic of France, Nicolas Galey met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 3 April 2024.
« Unveiling Dynamics: Safeguarding Chinese Interests in Pakistan (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives
ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over theRead More
ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities
ISLAMABAD, APR 03 (DNA) — Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supplyRead More
Comments are Closed