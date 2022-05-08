Sunday, May 8, 2022
France ambassador hosts lunch for Daily Islamabad POST, Centreline and DNA News Agency Editor

| May 8, 2022
ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey hosted lunch for Daily Islamabad POST, Centreline and DNA News Agency Editor Ansar Mahmood Bhatti.

Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Yves Manville and the Head of the Press Section MS. Veronique WAGNER are also seen in the picture.=DNA

