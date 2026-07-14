FPCCI VP meets D-8 Secy General in Istanbul

KARACHI, JUL 14 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has emphasized the need to further strengthen economic cooperation, trade, investment, and institutional linkages among the member countries of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. He stated that the D-8 region possesses enormous economic potential and that closer collaboration among member states would significantly contribute to regional prosperity, trade expansion, and sustainable economic growth.

The President FPCCI made these remarks while appreciating the meeting held by Quratul Ain, Vice President FPCCI, with H.E. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, at the D-8 Secretariat in Istanbul.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to strengthening Pakistan’s engagement with D-8 member countries and explored new opportunities for enhancing bilateral and multilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Special emphasis was laid on improving banking connectivity among D-8 member states to facilitate smoother financial transactions, reduce barriers to trade, and promote greater business-to-business collaboration within the region.

Quratul Ain highlighted FPCCI’s commitment to promoting stronger economic partnerships with D-8 member countries and reiterated its resolve to create new opportunities for Pakistani businesses through enhanced regional cooperation. She also emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional interaction between FPCCI, the D-8 Secretariat, and the national chambers of commerce of D-8 member countries.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood appreciated FPCCI’s proactive role in promoting regional economic cooperation and expressed the D-8 Secretariat’s commitment to working closely with the private sector to advance the objectives of the Organization and deepen economic integration among its member states.

FPCCI remains committed to playing an active role in strengthening economic diplomacy and expanding trade and investment relations with D-8 member countries through sustained engagement with the D-8 Secretariat and its member chambers.

As part of these efforts, FPCCI will organize an Interactive Session of its National Committee on D-8 CCI on 23 July 2026 at Federation House, Karachi. Diplomats from the Embassies and Consulates of all D-8 member countries, representatives of the business community, and members of the FPCCI National Committee on D-8 CCI will be invited to discuss measures for promoting trade, investment, banking connectivity, and greater private-sector cooperation among D-8 member countries.