FPCCI reverses harsh budgetary measures in Pakistan’s 2025-26 budget

Karachi, Aug 8 (DNA) – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has welcomed the government’s decision to reverse several stringent budgetary measures from the 2025-26 federal budget, which had raised concerns among the business community.

Key Budgetary Revisions Secured by FPCCI

Arrest Powers Under Section 37A of Sales Tax Act Previously, FBR officers had broad arrest authority, raising fears of harassment.

had broad arrest authority, raising fears of harassment. Now, arrests will be limited to severe fraud cases (e.g., fake invoices).

(e.g., fake invoices). A committee (including trade body nominees) must approve investigations.

(including trade body nominees) must approve investigations. A Grievance Redressal Committee will review arrests every 15 days. Section 21(s) of Income Tax Ordinance – Cash Transaction Restrictions Earlier, 50% expenditure disallowance was imposed on cash payments exceeding Rs. 200,000 .

was imposed on cash payments exceeding . Now, payments received in sellers’ bank accounts (even from non-NTN holders) will be considered valid. Section 8B of Sales Tax Act – Input Tax Restrictions FBR will now consult trade bodies before altering input tax conditions. Section 40B of Sales Tax Act – Grievance Resolution A 5-member committee will review complaints every fortnight.

E-Invoicing & Sindh Infrastructure Cess (IDC) Updates

E-Invoicing Implementation: FPCCI urges a phased rollout over 6-9 months instead of immediate enforcement.

FPCCI urges a instead of immediate enforcement. Sindh IDC on Solar Panels: The Sindh government has agreed to reduce Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) from 1.85% to 1%, pending withdrawal of court cases.

FPCCI’s High-Level Engagements

The FPCCI delegation, including Gohar Ejaz (ex-Commerce Minister) and S.M. Tanveer (UBG Patron-in-Chief), held meetings with:

✔ PM Shehbaz Sharif

✔ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

✔ SAPM Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan

✔ SIFC & FBR Leadership

Why This Matters

The revised measures prevent business disruptions, curb harassment risks, and promote ease of doing business in Pakistan.