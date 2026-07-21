FPCCI rejects visa selling allegations as baseless

KARACHI, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Secretary General of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has categorically and unequivocally rejected and strongly rebuts the recent news report published in Urdu Daily Jang and appeared on July 21, 2026; alleging the involvement of FPCCI officials in visa selling and human trafficking under the guise of a women’s trade delegation by a women chamber.

The apex trade body has termed the allegations as fabricated, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution. Strongly condemning the publication of the unfounded news item.

The Secretary General said that this news is completely false, unfactual, and entirely baseless. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry operates with the highest level of integrity, transparency, and strict adherence to the law.

FPCCI has absolutely nothing to do with this alleged visa scandal, human trafficking, or any such illicit activities. We strictly condemn this malicious smear campaign directed at Pakistan’s premier trade body.

The Secretary General stressed that FPCCI maintains rigorous, merit-based protocols for processing, vetting, and verifying all outgoing international trade delegations.

The FPCCI Secretary General urged the media to verify facts before publishing defamatory content and reserves the right to take legal action under the PECA Act against the dissemination of such counter-factual news that aims to damage the credibility of the institution.

The Secretary General stated that FPCCI neither requested visas for the alleged women’s delegation, nor were any visas issued at the FPCCI’s request. He added that, as a matter of policy, all visa recommendations are issued exclusively from FPCCI Head Office Karachi and bear an embossed seal and QR code—a process in practice since 2023 with all Embassies and Consulate Generals in the Country. Since FPCCI has issued no such recommendation, therefore, allegations regarding the issuance of two dozen visas to a friendly country for exorbitant fees, followed by visa rejections and inquiry are entirely baseless.

The Secretary General FPCCI further clarified that there are over 300 Trade Organizations in the Country, including 31 Women’s Chambers of Commerce, all of which are duly licensed by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations, as independent entities. These Trade Organizations operate autonomously; therefore, FPCCI is not responsible for the actions of its affiliate Trade Organizations. Furthermore, the Secretary General said that there has been no communication from any level of the government regarding an inquiry into the alleged scandal, nor has FPCCI provided any assurance to the government to conduct an internal investigation in the alleged matter. Secretary General also vehemently denied that the correspondent of the aforementioned newspaper has ever contacted any of the FPCCI Official to seek a clarification in the matter.

The Secretary General FPCCI has demanded an immediate and unconditional correction of the mala-fide news report; and, publication of its official rebuttal prominently as FPCCI completely dissociates itself with the subject news without any iota of doubt.