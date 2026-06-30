FPCCI president highlights MSME role in economic growth

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), have jointly organized a stakeholder engagement session at Federation House, Karachi, to commemorate World MSME Day 2026.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh underlined that the event brought together MSMEs, entrepreneurs, representatives of chambers and trade associations, women entrepreneurs, young entrepreneurs, financial institutions, academia and other stakeholders to celebrate the contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) towards economic growth, employment generation and innovation.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stated that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and play a critical role in employment generation, innovation and economic growth.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon maintained that strengthening MSMEs required close collaboration between the public and private sectors. He appreciated SMEDA’s efforts in supporting entrepreneurs and creating platforms for dialogue with the business community.

Mr. Zeeshan Ahmed, Regional Chief (South) SMEDA, highlighted the significance of World MSME Day and briefed participants on SMEDA’s mandate, services and ongoing initiatives for MSME development. He informed participants that SMEDA, under the Ministry of Industries and Production, continues to facilitate MSMEs through business development services, entrepreneurship support, policy advocacy, access to finance facilitation, cluster development initiatives, export development support and capacity-building programs.

Mr. Mashood Ali Khan, Member, Board of Directors, SMEDA, graced the occasion as Guest of honor and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and enterprise development in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. He appreciated the role being played by MSMEs in creating employment opportunities, fostering innovation and promoting inclusive economic growth.

The participants appreciated SMEDA’s efforts in supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening the MSME ecosystem. During the interactive session, stakeholders discussed key issues affecting MSMEs, including Energy costs, access to finance, export development and regulatory challenges.

The session also provided an opportunity for participants to share recommendations aimed at improving the business environment and enhancing the competitiveness of local enterprises.

World MSME Day is observed globally under a United Nations resolution to recognize the vital role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in achieving sustainable development, innovation and economic prosperity.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by participants to work collectively towards creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, enterprise growth and job creation in Pakistan.