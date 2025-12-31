FPCCI, Islamic Chamber to Host Sustainable Tourism Forum in Karachi

KARACHI, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, Presdient of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has apprised that, in collaboration with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), FPCCI will jointly organize the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) & Expo on 21-22 January 2026 in Karachi.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh added that the international event will bring together policymakers, investors, tourism professionals and development institutions from Pakistan and across the Islamic world – highlighting tourism as a powerful engine of economic growth, investment, employment and cultural diplomacy.

FPCCI Chief stressed that tourism has emerged globally as one of the most dynamic sectors; contributing significantly to economic development, foreign exchange earnings, job creation and people-to-people connectivity – and, the STF will, therefore, focus on strengthening regional cooperation, promoting sustainable tourism practices and unlocking new investment opportunities.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that the discussions will explore key areas such as tourism diplomacy, investment and partnerships in sustainable tourism; namely, medical & wellness tourism; green growth; education & skills development; sustainable destination management and the transformation of tourism through digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh elaborate that the specialized knowledge-sharing sessions will also address critical challenges and opportunities facing the sector; including, heritage management for cultural tourism sites & museums; the impact of climate change & natural disasters on tourism and innovative approaches for building resilient and sustainable tourism destinations. Renowned speakers and industry experts from multiple countries will share global best practices and regional perspectives – enriching the dialogue and generating actionable outcomes, he added.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh highlighted that alongside the forum, the Tourism Expo will provide a vibrant platform for participating countries and organizations to showcase their tourism destinations, heritage assets, hospitality services, cultural products, traditional crafts and emerging tourism ventures. The expo is expected to facilitate business networking, partnership building and cross-border collaboration – further strengthening tourism’s role in regional economic integration.

The Sustainable Tourism Forum & Expo is a landmark initiative for promoting Pakistan and the broader region as a competitive, sustainable and future-ready tourism destination, he added.