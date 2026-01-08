FPCCI credits economic stability to security, praises military leadership

KARACHI, JAN 8 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that the recent economic stability and the marked improvement in the macroeconomic indicators has been enabled by the improved external and internal security environment – and, made possible by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, through his strategic vision and leadership.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh commended the formation of the unified CDF command structure as a pivotal step in strengthening national defense. He noted that the cohesive strategy of the armed forces has made the country’s defense impregnable.

In this regard, FPCCI Chief expressed unwavering support from the business community that the entire business community stands like a solid wall behind the armed forces. He reiterated that the traders and industrialists of Pakistan are ready to offer any sacrifice – financial or physical – alongside the soldiers to safeguard the motherland’s sovereignty.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, honoring the martyrs (Shuhada), maintained that the peace and stability we enjoy today are the direct result of the blood spilled by our valiant soldiers. The nation can never repay the debt of their sacrifices. He specifically acknowledged the resilience of the families of the martyrs and the bravery displayed by troops in recent operations; such as Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos; that successfully thwarted external aggression.

Mr. Sheikh highlighted the critical role of the armed forces in stabilizing the economy, particularly through initiatives like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He noted that economic prosperity is inextricably linked to national security and praised the military leadership for their efforts to create a secure environment for foreign and domestic investment.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh’s message to Pakistan’s adversaries concluding his statement, he warned anti-state elements and external aggressors that the Pakistani nation and its business community are united with their brave forces – and, any attempt to harm the country would be met with a befitting and decisive response.