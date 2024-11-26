Tuesday, November 26, 2024
| November 26, 2024
FPCCI celebrates UAE National Day in Karachi

KARACHI, NOV 26 /DNA/ – The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) recently celebrated the National Day of the UAE at the Federation House in Karachi.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including the Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, Bakheet Ateeq AL Rumeithi, Consul General of UAE in Karachi, President of FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Secretary General UBG (FPCCI) Zafar Bakhtawari,Saqib Fayyaz Magu Senior Vice President FPCCI and others.

