FPCCI appoints Abid Nisar as chairman Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council

DNA

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has appointed prominent businessman Abid Nisar as a chairman “Pakistan Indonesia Business Council” of FPCCI for 2021. While Shabir Mansha Churra, Mohammad Saqib Goodluck, Mohammad Zohaib Khan, Naveed Usman Memon Pirani, Mohammad Naseem, Sohail Nisar, Tariq Anis and Mohammad Abdullah Abid were elected unopposed directors of Pakistan Indonesia Business Council of FPCCI.

Abid Nisar is a member of the managing committee, and has the honour of being the first entrepreneur, whose firm was awarded the highest distinction “The Primaduta Award ” by the Indonesian government for outstanding performance in trade between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Mr. Abid has decades of experience in exports, imports and also serves as a member of the Managing Committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and Chairman of the Import and Anti-Smuggling Sub-Committee.

He has also served as a Life Member of the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association, former Vice Chairman and Chairman of various Standing Committees. He is also a member of the Rotary Club.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI hoped that Abid Nisar, using his experience and excellent services, would play a vital role in solving the problems facing the business community.