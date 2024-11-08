Fourth Anniversary of the Great Victory

November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan holds exceptional importance for the honor and future development of the nation of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, since the first years of independence, while being subjected to the policy of military aggression, occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide by the neighboring country Armenia, and encountering the challenge of almost one million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, has always stated that it would never tolerate the fact of occupation despite the commitment to the peace process.

On 27 September 2020, Armenia’s military fired on the civilian population of Azerbaijan and positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces from several directions using various types of weaponry, including heavy artillery. In response to yet another military provocation by Armenia, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive on 27 September 2020 to punish the aggressor and put an end to the occupation. That was the Patriotic War for the nation of Azerbaijan.

As a result of President Ilham Aliyev’s visionary and resolute policy, Azerbaijan achieved to ensure the norms and principles of international law, including its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of borders, thus implementing 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council that had remained unimplemented for decades, and return its IDPs to their native lands and restore justice.

On September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Garabagh region. Currently, after the existence of the remained Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia in Azerbaijan`s territories were brought to an end, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to demonstrate a constructive and just position in the peace process and to understand the realities in the region properly.

It must be noted that Pakistan was one of several countries, which always stood side by side with us. During the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War, political support, and straightforward statements from high-ranking officials of Pakistan supporting Azerbaijan’s just position gave us additional power and strength. Pakistan is the country, which did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of occupation. Azerbaijan`s straightforward support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is Azerbaijan`s commitment to our brotherhood and also Azerbaijan`s respect to international law. United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly indicate how this issue must be resolved.

Being committed to its obligations, Azerbaijan, launching the peace initiative immediately after the end of the war and conflict, began to actively promote the idea of normalization of relations between the two countries and the peace process, taking measures to carry out large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated territories. The Azerbaijani government approved the Great Return Program, built villages based on the “smart village” and green energy concept to facilitate the relocation of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Azerbaijan places special emphasis on environmental protection and the mitigation of climate change, undertaking significant efforts to deliver on these goals. A clear example of this is the unanimous decision to have our country host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), considered one of the world’s largest and most prestigious events. As noted by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, this is a testament to the international community’s profound respect and trust in Azerbaijan.

Once again, we honor the dearest memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan`s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty with the deepest respect and gratitude!