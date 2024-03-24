Four Test cricketers named in seven-member men’s selection committee

Lahore, MAR 24 /DNA/ – Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced the men’s selection committee during a press conference at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The selection committee comprises seven members including former Test players, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq while the captain and coach of the respective national men’s team will also be part of the committee. The seventh member will be a data analyst, who will be responsible for providing the members with statistics and data to help in the selection.

Wahab Riaz, who played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, was the chairman of the former selection committee. Mohammad Yousuf formerly led the Pakistan Men’s U19 team as head coach in the ACC U19 Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is.

Asad Shafiq, who recently announced his retirement from competitive cricket, played 77 Tests, 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is for Pakistan in a ten-year international career. Abdul Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is in his career.

The selection committee will not have any chairman with each member having equal power and the same committee will also be responsible for the selection of the U19 and A team other than the national selection affairs.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “I have mandated the seven-member selection committee, comprising of four former Test players, with the powers to select the national men’s teams for international cricket. I will not interfere with the working of the selection committee. They are experienced and professional in their domain and I am confident that they will do their job with dedication and honesty.