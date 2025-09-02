Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO
BANNU, SEP 2 (DNA): At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with police and Frontier Constabulary after the former attacked the FC lines here on Tuesday morning.
Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO), told the media here that five policemen also sustained injuries in firing by the Fitna Khwaraj terrorists.
He said counter operation was launched after terrorists backed by suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the FC lines.
He said DPO Saleem Abbas was leading the operation inside the FC lines.
Sajjad said the operation was in the final phase and the area was being cleared.
Bannu has recently witnessed terror attacks, as on August 3, a police constable was martyred and three terrorists killed in latter’s assault on a checkpoint in Bannu.
Related News
Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO
BANNU, SEP 2 (DNA): At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fireRead More
Uzbekistan celebrates 34th Independence Day
Saifullah Ansar/DNA ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, AmbassadorRead More
Comments are Closed