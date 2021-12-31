Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in separate IBOs

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) — The security forces on Friday conducted separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported presence of terrorists in Tank and Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In Tank IBO, as many as two terrorists got killed who were identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and

Daniyal. The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists. These

terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and

kidnapping for ransom, it added.

In an another operation, it said the security forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali on reported

presence of terrorists where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition.

Moreover, during intense exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, age 40 years, resident of

Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, age 31 years, resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, age 34

years, resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, age 30 years, resident of Abbotabad. =DNA

