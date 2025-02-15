Four security personnel, including young lieutenant, martyred in NW: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, 15 FEB /DNA/ – Fifteen Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, Nine khwarij including Kharji ring leaders HVT Farman @Saqib, Kharji Amanullah @Toori, Kharji Saeed @Liaqat and Kharji Bilal were sent to hell. The killed khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, Six khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore) leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men. The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (age: 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.