Four security forces men embrace martyrdom
Terrorists used Iranian soil to attack Pakistani security personnel
DNA
RAWALPINDI: In a terrorist activity from across Pakistan Iran border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan, 4 security forces personnel have embraced martyrdom.
Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border. Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.
Earlier, in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated to clear a hideout of Terrorists, linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab.
As a result of continuous intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of the Terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted. While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, 4 Terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces.
During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four Terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has been recovered.
