Four militants eliminated in two security operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, OCT 27: /DNA/ – On 26/ 27 October 2024, four Khwarij were killed by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij including Kharji Insaf Ullah were sent to hell.

In another encounter in Khyber District, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly two khwarij were killed, while three got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.