Four killed, 32 injured as blast rocks Turbat

QUETTA, JAN 4: At least four people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries after a blast rocked Balochistan’s city of Turbat on Saturday, police said.

According to the law enforcers, five injured in the blast are in critical condition. However, the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

A CCTV footage obtained by Geo News showed that several vehicles moving on the road and suddenly a huge flame covered a moving passenger bus following the explosion.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin was also injured in the blast, police said. Six members of his family also sustained injuries in the explosion.

According to police, Mohsin and his family were passing through the area when the blast occurred.

Last month, two people were killed and four others were injured in a blast in Dasht area in Turbat. The police had said the improvised explosive device (IED) blast also damaged a vehicle.

According to the Center for Research and Security Studies’ Annual Security Report, Balochistan saw 782 deaths out of Pakistan’s total of 2,546 fatalities in the year 2024.

It is pertinent to know that the increase in terrorist attacks coincides with the return of the Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Condemnations

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah strongly condemned the Turbat blast, terming the act as inhumane and despicable, according to a spokesperson for the top official.

The chief minister said that targeting innocent people is a cruel and barbaric act and reaffirmed that terrorists would never succeed in their malicious objectives.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.