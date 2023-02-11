Four Injured By Pet Monkey In Attock

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-11) – A pet monkey injured four persons including two young boys in Dandi wali Choungi within the purview of Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday. As per reports amonkey which was kept as pet by local resident was fled two days ago. On Saturday, the monkey appeared in the area which attacked four persons who sustained injuries when they tried to capture. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. However the pet monkey could not betaken into custody by the local police till filing this story.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK