Saturday, February 11, 2023
Main Menu

Four Injured By Pet Monkey In Attock

| February 11, 2023

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-11) – A pet monkey injured four  persons including two young boys in Dandi wali Choungi within the purview of Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday.  As per reports amonkey which was kept as pet by local resident was fled two days ago. On Saturday, the monkey appeared in the area which attacked four persons who sustained injuries when they tried to capture. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. However the  pet monkey could not betaken into custody by the local police  till filing this story.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Four Injured By Pet Monkey In Attock

DNA ATTOCK (FEB-11) – A pet monkey injured four  persons including two young boys inRead More

Four Booked For Illegal Confinement Of Woman, Son In Attock

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (FEB-11): Attock Police booked four persons for allegedly abductingRead More

Comments are Closed