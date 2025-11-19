Four Indian proxy Khwarij killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 19 /DNA/ – Four Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, one kharji was sent to hell.

Two more khwarij were neutralized in intelligence based operations conducted in general areas Spinwam and Zakir Khel, North Waziristan District.

In another encounter that took place in Dera Ismail Khan District, own troops successfully neutralized one more kharji.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operation are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.