Four die from heatwave in Islamabad in three days

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 (DNA) — The heatwave affecting the country for the last several days has now become life-threatening as four people died in Islamabad between June 21 and June 24 due to intense heat.

According to sources in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), two patients, already having health issues, were brought to the hospital dead. Sources clarified that a person getting affected by heat did not mean he or she had suffered from heatstroke.

On the other hand, doctors at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital have said that 12 people suffering from heatstroke have been brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours. Similarly, they have added, the number of patients suffering from diarrhea have also increased.

They have advised people to avoid exposure to heat by staying indoors. Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast pre-monsoon rains for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) between June 25 and June 30.

District Emergency Operation Centers, including province’s Control Room, have been alerted as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted urban flooding for Peshawar.

PDMA spokesman Taimoor Ali has said that commuters and tourists have been advised to exercise caution in order to avoid any inconvenience during inclement weather. Similarly, he has added, district administrations have been told to take preemptive steps.

Ali has expressed fears of landslide in upper, mountainous areas of KP. “Keeping in view the risk, district administrations are advised to keep both small and large machinery ready,” he has informed in a letter. He has added that concerned departments have been directed to look for alternate routes in the event of closure of roads. — DNA