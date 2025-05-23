Four dead in Karachi as Covid sees ‘odd’ summer surge

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: At least four people — mostly elderly individuals with compromised immune systems and pre-existing health conditions — have died of Covid-19 in Karachi amid a marked uptick in cases over the past fortnight, officials and infectious disease experts confirmed on Thursday, The News reported.

All the fatalities occurred at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), which has reported a steady rise in Covid-19 admissions — a trend described by experts as “unusual” for this time of year.

Prof Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood, an infectious diseases specialist at AKUH, said the hospital has been seeing a consistent influx of Covid patients. “And we’re seeing patients getting hospitalised daily with Covid-19.”

Describing the current wave as “odd”, Dr Mahmood noted that being a respiratory illness, Covid has typically seen higher transmission in winter months, but this time the cases are rising even as the city is experiencing daytime temperatures exceeding 40°C.

“It’s a flu-like infection, and its spikes are usually seen in winter. However, this year we’re witnessing a midsummer rise, which is not something we usually expect.” Reassuring the public, he said that while the virus is circulating, it is largely causing mild, flu-like symptoms among healthy individuals.

He advised those with symptoms such as sore throat, cough, runny nose and fever to wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and consult a healthcare provider for symptomatic treatment.

“People with high-risk conditions, the elderly and pregnant women should remain cautious. People with high-risk conditions such as those over 65 or with low immunity should get tested so that treatment can be started early.”

Dr Javed Khan, a specialist in respiratory diseases, shared that 8 to 10 patients with symptoms of COVID-19 are arriving daily at a private hospital. “Since last week, 8 to 10 positive cases of COVID-19 are being observed daily,” said Dr Khan.