Four Booked For Illegal Confinement Of Woman, Son In Attock

| February 11, 2023

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-11): Attock Police booked four persons for allegedly abducting , detaining  a woman along with her son under illegal confinement in outskirts village PindSultaniwith the jurisdiction of police station Pindigheb Police station here on Saturday.

Police said the aggrieved plaintiff  Muhammad Naveed has reported to Police that his brother Muhammad Shoukat along with his mother was present in house when Muhammad Ijaz along with Tariq Khan, Missri Khan and Ghulam Qadir dragged and  abducted  to keep in illegal detention over some old dispute. Later on, Police arrested the nominated accused and launched further investigation as per law. DNA

