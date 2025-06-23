Monday, June 23, 2025
Four arrested for profiteering

| June 23, 2025
Four 

SARGODHA, Jun 23 (APP):The district administration on Monday arrested four profiteers in a crackdown

in the city.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates checked various shops
in Blocks No 16, 22 and Block No 24.
They found Muhammad Aslam, Murtaza Ali, Ashfaq Ali and Saeed Hussain involved
in profiteering and overpricing.
The price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and cases
were also got registered them.

