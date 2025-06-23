Four arrested for profiteering

SARGODHA, Jun 23 (APP):The district administration on Monday arrested four profiteers in a crackdown

in the city.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates checked various shops

in Blocks No 16, 22 and Block No 24.

They found Muhammad Aslam, Murtaza Ali, Ashfaq Ali and Saeed Hussain involved

in profiteering and overpricing.

The price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and cases

were also got registered them.