Fortifying Fraternal Bonds: Saudi delegation visit reflects mutual dedication

Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Prime Minister earlier today. The Saudi Vice Minister is leading a high level delegation with members from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Health, Environment and Agriculture, Industry and Mineral Resources, Investment etc.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom. He also conveyed his greetings for the Saudi leadership. He also thanked Saudi Arabia for its timely financial support to Pakistan, especially during the floods and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s role in helping Pakistan in its efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability in the country.

The Prime Minister invited Saudi government and companies to avail the investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT, energy and other sectors. He said the establishment of a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the Prime Minister appreciated the Kingdom’s serious interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The visit of the Saudi delegation manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to transform the longstanding fraternal ties into concrete and mutually rewarding economic partnership. The visit will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding history of brotherly bilateral ties marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of mutual support.