Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi
Karachi, 7 Feb: The funeral prayer of former President of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Pervez Musharraf, was offered at Polo Ground Malir Cantt today.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, CJCSC, senior serving / retired Army officers, relatives of deceased and a large number of civil/military officials and public attended the funeral.
