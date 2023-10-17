Former Pakistan navy chief receives Malaysian Valour award
Pakistan Navy ex-Chief Conferred with Honorary Award of Malaysian Armed Forces Order for Valour & Gallant by King of Malaysia
Islamabad, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy’s former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been conferred with “Honorary Award of Malaysian Armed Forces Order for Valour (First Degree) – Gallant Commander of Malaysian Armed Forces (Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera)”. The award was conferred by the Malaysian King Abdullah of Pahang at an impressive investiture ceremony held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Award has been bestowed in recognition of untiring efforts and dedication of Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to strengthen bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Malaysia.
