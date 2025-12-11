Former ISI Chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years in Corruption Case

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been handed a 14-year sentence by a military court on charges linked to corruption and misuse of authority, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the sentence was awarded after the conclusion of a court martial proceeding initiated under the Pakistan Army Act. The case reportedly pertained to financial irregularities and alleged assets beyond known sources of income. The military’s legal branch completed the inquiry before announcing the verdict.

The conviction marks one of the most high-profile actions taken against a former senior intelligence and army official in recent years. Official statements on the detailed charges and evidence presented during the trial are expected to follow.

The development has sparked strong reactions across political and security circles, with analysts calling it a significant moment in the military’s internal accountability mechanism.

Further details are awaited.