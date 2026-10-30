Foreign Secretary welcomes arab group ambassadors at Foreign Office
DNA
ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 — Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad warmly welcomed the Ambassadors of the Arab Group at the Foreign Office on Friday, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary and the Arab Group Ambassadors exchanged views on further strengthening the fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Arab countries.
The discussions underscored the deep-rooted bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and the Arab world, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields.
The meeting reflects Pakistan’s continued emphasis on deepening its longstanding relations with Arab nations.
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