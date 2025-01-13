Foreign Secretary meets UN’s Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch @amnabaloch4 received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls’ education in Islamabad.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges.
« £190m case verdict to be announced on Jan 17 after third deferment (Previous News)
Related News
Foreign Secretary meets UN’s Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch @amnabaloch4 received Special Representative of theRead More
Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys
Maldives high commissioner’s meeting with the Afghanistan Charge d Affaires cost him his job AnsarRead More
Comments are Closed