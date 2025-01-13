Monday, January 13, 2025
Main Menu

Foreign Secretary meets UN’s Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad

| January 13, 2025
Foreign Secretary meets UN's Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch @amnabaloch4 received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls’ education in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges.

AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Foreign Secretary meets UN's Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad

Foreign Secretary meets UN’s Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch @amnabaloch4 received Special Representative of theRead More

Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys

Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys

Maldives high commissioner’s meeting with the Afghanistan Charge d Affaires cost him his job AnsarRead More

Comments are Closed