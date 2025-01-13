Foreign Secretary meets UN’s Afghanistan envoy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch @amnabaloch4 received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls’ education in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges.