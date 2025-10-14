Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Foreign Secretary briefs diplomats on recent Pak-Afghan border issues

| October 14, 2025
Foreign Secretary briefs diplomats on recent Pak-Afghan border issues

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch briefed the resident ambassadors of various countries in Islamabad today on the recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghan border.

She underscored Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security.

