Foreign Secretary briefs diplomats on recent Pak-Afghan border issues
ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch briefed the resident ambassadors of various countries in Islamabad today on the recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghan border.
She underscored Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security.
