Foreign Secretaries of Pakistan, Sri Lanka lead positive consultations in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JUL 30 /DNA/ – The seventh round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was held today in Islamabad. The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane while the Pakistan side was headed by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. The Consultations were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.
The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. It was agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and exchanges and to strengthen the dialogue mechanisms. They also agreed to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, connectivity and culture.
