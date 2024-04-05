Foreign Office Women association expresses solidarity with Palestine
Ambassador of Palestine thanks PFOWA delegation for their support
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Mrs. Shaza Syrus, President of Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association PFOWA, and the Executive Committee members of the association on their second visit in solidarity with the Palestinian people, met with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei and his wife, at the Palestine embassy.
The visiting delegation received a briefing on the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression and genocide against our people.
The PFOWA President and members expressed sympathy, sadness, and solidarity with the Palestinian people, and reiterated their material and moral solidarity, and diplomatic support for the Palestinian people at this difficult time and in light of this appalling suffering.
The ambassador thanked them and the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support for our cause and for standing with our people.
Related News
Pak FO denounces Indian network of extra-territorial killings
Indian govt orchestrated assassinations in Pakistan: report Mehtab Pirzada Islamabad: The Foreign Office (FO) onRead More
PTI Core Committee urges ECP to restore its ‘bat’ symbol
DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee expressed serious concerns over the slow pace ofRead More
Comments are Closed