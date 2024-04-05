Foreign Office Women association expresses solidarity with Palestine

Ambassador of Palestine thanks PFOWA delegation for their support

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Mrs. Shaza Syrus, President of Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association PFOWA, and the Executive Committee members of the association on their second visit in solidarity with the Palestinian people, met with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei and his wife, at the Palestine embassy.

The visiting delegation received a briefing on the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression and genocide against our people.

The PFOWA President and members expressed sympathy, sadness, and solidarity with the Palestinian people, and reiterated their material and moral solidarity, and diplomatic support for the Palestinian people at this difficult time and in light of this appalling suffering.

The ambassador thanked them and the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support for our cause and for standing with our people.