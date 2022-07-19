Foreign Office terms baseless claim of hiding Cypher Communication from FM or PM
ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – Responding to media questions, the Spokesperson termed as entirely baseless the claim that the Cypher Communication received from the Embassy in Washington was ‘hidden’ from the Foreign Minister or Prime Minister. Such a question simply does not arise. The Foreign Office operates on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working.
