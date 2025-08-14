Foreign missions greet Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, embassies and ambassadors from various countries extended congratulatory messages and expressed their best wishes to the nation.

Iranian Embassy

In a message issued from Islamabad, the Iranian Embassy paid tribute to the “noble values of this great nation,” stating it was a day to honour Pakistan’s unwavering resilience, unity, and remarkable achievements.

The message conveyed congratulations to “the esteemed government of Pakistan and its honourable, brotherly, friendly and neighbouring nation.”

The statement emphasised the cherished ties between Iran and Pakistan, founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. The embassy expressed continued prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity, security, development and stability, and voiced hope that the enduring friendship between the two brotherly nations would deepen further.

Russian Embassy

A special message released by the Russian Embassy acknowledged Pakistan’s significant progress across various sectors since gaining independence. It noted Pakistan’s growing stature in the international community and its contributions to space research.

Despite ongoing challenges, the statement said, Pakistan remains committed to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, as well as its national values and traditions.

The embassy added that the people of Pakistan can rightfully take pride in their country, and reaffirmed Russia’s desire for Pakistan’s continued success, prosperity and well-being.

Japanese Ambassador

In a video message, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Akamatsu Shoichi, extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the people of Pakistan. He stated that Japan stands alongside Pakistan in support of a strong and prosperous future.

The message was accompanied by a symbolic gesture, as Japanese and Pakistani staff at the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad jointly sang the national song Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan.

Irish Ambassador

Ireland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Mary O’Neill, extended her greetings on the occasion by reciting verses of Allama Iqbal, offering warm wishes to the people of Pakistan both at home and abroad.

Uzbek Ambassador

According to the APP, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, describing August 14 as “a day of pride and happiness” rooted in dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering belief.

He, in a congratulatory video message, said he was speaking not only as Uzbekistan’s envoy but also as “a friend and brother,” noting that the spirit of independence he sees in Pakistan mirrors that of his own country’s history.

“From the snow-capped mountains of the Northern Areas to the waves of Arabian Sea, Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources,” he remarked, adding that ties between the two countries go beyond diplomacy to encompass “a relationship of hearts,” further strengthened through trade, culture, education, and transport cooperation.

On this occasion, the envoy prayed for Pakistan’s strength, unity, and a bright future. “May the Pakistani flag always fly high, its people remain prosperous, and every home be filled with peace, love, and hope,” he maintained.

German Consulate official extends Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

The Acting Head of Mission at the German Consul in Karachi, Andreas Wegner, has extended his congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

Mr Wegner stated that it was an honour to offer his greetings on this national occasion. He paid tribute to the vision of unity, faith and discipline, which, he said, has continued to inspire the nation.