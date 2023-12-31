Foreign mission expels Pak staff on corruption charges

The sources, who, for confidentiality reasons, preferred not to disclose the identity of the foreign mission, emphasized that this diplomatic entity has repeatedly garnered attention due to allegations of corruption involving both local officials and members of the host country’s staff. Notably, even high-ranking officers within this specific mission have been implicated in amassing substantial wealth through questionable means, for which they had to face serious consequences as well.

EXCLUSIVE

Ansar M Bhatti

Islamabad: In a recent development, a foreign mission operating in Islamabad has taken decisive action against corruption within its ranks by expelling two Pakistani staff members implicated in fraudulent activities. Diplomatic insiders, who opted to remain anonymous, shared this information with our correspondent.

The embassy in question received a credible tip-off, prompting an internal investigation that revealed the involvement of the two staff members in illicit enterprises. These activities included the unauthorized importation of vehicles and liquor. Furthermore, the expelled individuals were found to be extending unwarranted support to individuals seeking visas for the host country.

This move by the embassy underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its operations and upholding ethical standards among its personnel. The diplomatic sources emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in diplomatic missions, regardless of the nationality of the individuals involved.

The action taken serves as a reminder of the diplomatic community’s vigilance in addressing issues of corruption and fraud, even within its own ranks, and reinforces the embassy’s dedication to fostering a culture of trust and adherence to legal and ethical standards.

The sources, who, for confidentiality reasons, preferred not to disclose the identity of the foreign mission, emphasized that this diplomatic entity has repeatedly garnered attention due to allegations of corruption involving both local officials and members of the host country’s staff. Notably, even high-ranking officers within this specific mission have been implicated in amassing substantial wealth through questionable means, for which they had to face serious consequences as well.

It is important to highlight that this is not an isolated incident; instances of staff from foreign missions engaging in malpractices have unfortunately become a recurring phenomenon. Regrettably, this trend has now become a pervasive issue, affecting a considerable number of missions. It is rare to find a mission that has remained untouched by this menace.

Upon a news published in this newspaper few years ago an Ambassador was removed from his post. The diplomat, whose identity is being kept confidential, faced accusations of engaging in the illegal import of cars and unscrupulously selling his liquor quotas to a third party in exchange for substantial bribes. Following a thorough investigation conducted by the host country, the damning evidence against the ambassador proved irrefutable. In response to the conclusive findings of the investigation, the host country took decisive action by terminating the ambassador’s services.