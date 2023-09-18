Monday, September 18, 2023
Foreign Ministry Slams Intercept’s Allegations: No weapons sold for IMF deal

| September 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18: /DNA/ – Responding to media queries on the latest Intercept story alleging sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get IMF bailout package for Pakistan, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, rejected the story as baseless and fabricated.

She said: “the IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was successfully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disingenuous.

Pakistan maintains a policy of strict neutrality in the dispute between Ukraine and Russia and in that context, does not provide any arms and ammunition to them. Pakistan’s defense exports are always accompanied with strict end user requirements.”

