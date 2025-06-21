Foreign Ministry says Pakistan accepted ceasefire, didn’t request it

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – In response to media queries regarding claims in Indian media that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, said that Pakistan requested a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued the following statement:

“We categorically reject claims that Pakistan sought a ceasefire following the Indian aggression.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, has in his media interviews and statements, explained that Pakistan responded decisively to Indian aggression in exercise of its right to self-defence.

Friendly states, including Saudi Arabia, and particularly the United States, played a crucial role in facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The sequence of events clearly demonstrates that Pakistan did not initiate or ask anyone for a ceasefire but agreed to it when around 0815 am on 10th May 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the DPM/FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and informed that India is ready to ceasefire if Pakistan is willing.

The DPM/FM confirmed Pakistan's acceptance and later around 9 am Saudi FM Prince Faisal also called DPM/FM and informed the same about India and sought same confirmation which Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought earier.