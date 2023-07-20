Foreign Minister of Ukraine meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in Islamabad today. The Foreign Minister is on a bilateral visit to Pakistan from 20-21 July 2023.

They recalled the warm and friendly relations between their countries ever since Ukraine gained its independence.



They resolved to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields such as trade, investment, defence, education and culture as well as on regional and global matters of mutual interest including the security situation in South Asia and Eurasia regions.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the conflict in Ukraine has had a significant global impact that had hurt the economies of many countries.

They stressed the need for a negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the UN Charter.

Foreign Minister Kuleba briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Ukraine, recalling that their countries had always enjoyed long-standing and cordial relations grounded in cooperation and friendship with the common objective to contribute towards global peace and regional stability.