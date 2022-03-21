Foreign Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21 /DNA/ – Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Dr. Bisera Turković, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, today. Foreign Minister Turković is visiting Islamabad to participate in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and regional and international issues of common interest were discussed.

Welcoming the Bosnian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that Pakistan had fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and desired to graduate these ties to abroad-based relationship with focus on socio-economic and education sectors as well as enhanced people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Dr. Bisera Turković shared her perspective on the latest political developments in her country and thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their support to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina which was critical for peace and stability in the region.

Matters related to security and other regional and international issues, including Afghanistan, Jammu & Kashmir and Islamophobia were also discussed during the meeting.