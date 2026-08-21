Foreign-backed ‘inimical designs’ will be defeated via decisive response, vows CDF

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has pledged to defeat the hostile elements’ “inimical designs” aimed at obstructing the development of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The army chief made the remarks during an interaction with notables and political leadership of the province, underscoring that the present and future of Balochistan and Pakistan were one and forever, the military’s media said in a statement.

CDF Munir highlighted that Balochistan was blessed with talented, resilient, patriotic and proud people.

He emphasised that a clear national narrative and enduring peace and stability were fundamental to unlocking the province’s true economic potential, attracting investment and translating its abundant human and natural resources into tangible prosperity for its people.

Field Marshal Munir stressed that there was no dearth of talent or opportunities amongst the youth of Balochistan, who remain the most vibrant and promising segment of society.

He emphasised that empowering the youth and providing them opportunities to contribute to national progress remained central to sustainable development.

CDF Munir said that Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan were foreign-sponsored proxies being employed by hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan, obstruct its development and create a wedge between the state and its people.

He reiterated that these inimical designs will be defeated through the collective resolve of the nation and an unwavering, resolute and decisive response by the state.

The army chief also hailed the role of the notables and society leaders of Balochistan in promoting peace, strengthening social cohesion and advancing a constructive national discourse.

He emphasised the need to “holistically and without hesitation counter hostile propaganda, expose false narratives and project the true potential, progress and aspirations of Balochistan and its people”.

According to Field Marshal Munir, the destiny of Balochistan rested only in the hands of the people of Balochistan.

The notables and participants reaffirmed their commitment to peace, development and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

They pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the state and armed forces against all foreign-sponsored threats to peace and stability.

The province’s leadership expressed their firm resolve to contribute to people-centric development, leading to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Balochistan.