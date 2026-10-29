For GSP+ Pakistan needs to do more, says Romanian envoy

The ambassador expressed his concerns regarding Russian aggression. Situated on Europe’s eastern flank, Romania shares acute vulnerabilities and perspectives on security threats stemming from Russian military actions, drawing parallels on the importance of defending sovereign borders, international law, and regional deterrence frameworks

Ansar M Bhatti

Islamabad — Strengthening diplomatic ties, trade compliance, and mutual security were front and center as Ambassador of Romania Dr. Dan Stoenescu underscored that Pakistan must deepen its structural reforms to fully optimize its Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status with the European Union.

​Aligning closely with broader EU policy frameworks, European capitals maintain that human rights compliance remains at center stage. For Islamabad to retain and maximize the benefits of the vital trade mechanism, rigorous implementation of international conventions concerning human rights, labor standards, and governance continues to be a mandatory prerequisite.

Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu made these remarks during his visit to the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

He emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Romania in information technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, education, trade, defence and cultural exchange. The ambassador also planted a saplings on the NPC lawn. NPC President Abdul Razzaq Sial, Secretary Dr. Furqan Rao, Finance Secretary Abid Abbasi and senior journalists warmly welcomed the distinguished guest upon his arrival.

Ambassador Dan further said, , as a committed member of the Schengen Area, Romania strictly applies standard European visa policies and regulations, ensuring that uniform criteria govern entry requirements, matching procedures implemented across other participating European member states.

Discussions also expanded into geopolitics and regional stability, emphasizing that long-term peace in South Asia remains critical. He said both nations have been actively cooperating with each other across various international forums to foster stability and security.

The ambassador expressed his concerns regarding Russian aggression. Situated on Europe’s eastern flank, Romania shares acute vulnerabilities and perspectives on security threats stemming from Russian military actions, drawing parallels on the importance of defending sovereign borders, international law, and regional deterrence frameworks.

Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu said that Pakistan and Romania had enjoyed more than six decades of friendly relations based on mutual respect, shared interests and constructive cooperation. He expressed confidence that expanding bilateral trade and investment could give a new dimension to the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Dr. Stoenescu said that bilateral trade currently stood at approximately US$156 million, a figure that did not fully reflect the economic potential of the two countries. As a member of the European Union and an important industrial and logistical hub in Central and Eastern Europe, Romania could provide Pakistani businesses with valuable opportunities to access European markets. Similarly, Pakistan’s industrial capacity, entrepreneurial sector and growing technological expertise offered attractive prospects for Romanian companies.

He highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Port of Constanța and Karachi Port Trust in March 2026, describing it as an important step towards strengthening maritime connectivity, developing new trade routes and facilitating commerce between South Asia and Europe. Another significant development was the October 2025 MoU between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to international security, particularly its participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations. He stressed that the objective should be to translate bilateral dialogue into practical and sustainable projects based on mutual trust and long-term institutional cooperation.

Speaking about cultural diplomacy and people-to-people contacts, Dr. Stoenescu highlighted several initiatives aimed at promoting mutual understanding. A photographic exhibition held at Pakistan’s Parliament House in April 2026 showcased important moments in the history of bilateral relations.

The ambassador further highlighted the inauguration of the “Romanian Bookshelf” at the National Library of Pakistan in Islamabad on June 10, 2026, describing it as an important milestone in educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He also acknowledged the important role of Romania’s honorary consulates in Pakistan in promoting regional economic, commercial, cultural and educational exchanges. Romania has an Honorary Consul in Peshawar, an Honorary Consul Designate in Karachi, while approval for a new Honorary Consul in Lahore is awaited.

Concluding his remarks, the Romanian ambassador said that Romania regarded Pakistan as an important partner in South Asia and was committed to transforming the two countries’ longstanding friendship into tangible opportunities in trade, investment, defence, education, technology and people-to-people engagement.